Dwain Joseph Dupuy, age 81, of Marksville

Dwain Joseph Dupuy

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Dwain Joseph Dupuy will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of service.

Dwain Joseph Dupuy, age 81, a native and a longtime resident of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria. Dwain was born August 25, 1936 to the late Ordell Luke Dupuy and Sadie Josephine Dupuy. He loved to fish and hunt and was most comfortable in his pirogue and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Faye Dupuy Dauzat.

He is survived by his three brothers, Billy C. Dupuy, of Marksville; Robert L.. Dupuy of Abita Springs, and Ronald “Ronnie” Dupuy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother-in-law, Golden Dauzat of Alexandria; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, those who so desire please make a memorial donation to a favorite charity.