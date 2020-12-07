Dylan Gray, 26, Bunkie native

Funeral services for Dylan Gray will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Bro. Michael Hukins officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Dylan, age 26, resided in Arnaudville, a native of Bunkie, LA, where he was born and raised.

This isn’t your typical story that you would expect to hear when it involves Dylan Gray. This story doesn’t have the usual 12 pt. buck that he dropped with one shot and received the nickname Dead Eye Dylan. He was such a good shot and was lucky enough to have dropped many of some of the nicest deer imaginable. Most men wait a whole lifetime waiting to be lucky enough to see just once of his many trophy deer.

This story doesn’t tell you about all the fishing trips, or the “20 lb.” bass that he caught – first cast out. He brought endless amounts of fish home by the ice chests full.

This story doesn’t even tell you of the most fun filled nights of Dylan’s life, like that time he wore a pink tutu, 80’s sunglasses, neck full of some of the biggest beads you’ve ever seen on Bourbon St. We all know the price he paid to wear those kinds of beats as trophies around his neck. LOL

Dylan was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He graduated from French Settlement High School in 2012. This story ends with Dylan’s last days spent doing what he loved, as a certified welder at Union Tank Car in Ville Platte, LA.

Dylan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Benjamin P. and Geraldine Blood Gray.

Survivors include his mother, Rebecca M. Deselle of Hessmer; father Vincent Prentiss Gray of Holden, LA, his maternal grandparents, Russel and Debra Rachal Deselle of Bunkie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

