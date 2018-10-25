Earl David McGee Sunrise: March 14, 1947 ~ Sunset: October 17, 2018

Earl David McGee, Sr. crossed the finish line of his earthly life at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2018, in Topeka, Kansas.

Earl was born on March 14, 1947 in Mansura, Louisiana, to Jake and Alver "Lehman" McGee.

Earl attended school in Marksville, Louisiana. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cocoville, Louisiana. He moved to Topeka, Kansas around 1972. He retired after many years of service to the state of Kansas. Earl was an avid fisherman & huntsman.

Earl met Marquita Lewis in 2013, and they were married on his birthday, March 14, 2014.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Alver McGee; sister, Priscilla; two brothers, Milton and Ellis.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Marquita McGee, of the home, three children, sons; Earl David McGee, Jr.; Aaron McGee; and daughter, Carla Walker; his stepchildren, Don Allen Jr.; Yanna Sykes; Pamela Sykes and Curtis Sykes, Jr.; siblings, Lilly Mae; Joseph; Alfred; Lena Sharon; Leroy; Harold; Leon; Jake, Jr. and Johnelle; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday October 27, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Love Fellowship Church 2636 SE Minnesota Ave. Topeka, Kansas 66605.

Religious Service will follow at the Church at 12:00 P.M.,

Interment: Private

Arrangement by: Thatcher Funeral Home, Inc.