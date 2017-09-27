Earl "Dookie" Joseph Galland, age 80, of Evergreen

Earl "Dookie" Joseph Galland

EVERGREEN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Earl “Dookie” Joseph Galland on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will be in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and resume on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Mr. Galland, age 80, of Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center. Born on December 22, 1936, he was a retired employee of the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury and the town of Evergreen. “Dookie” was a member of the Church of the Little Flower Church and was an usher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Rose Marcotte Galland; his twin sister, Pearl Galland Hohn; sister, Verlie Galland Matthews; and his two brothers, Rushing Galland and Martin Galland, Jr.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Merlyn Galland of Boyce; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.