Earl Frank Jr., age 75, of Marksville

Earl Frank Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Memorial Services for Mr. Earl Frank Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mr. Frank, age 75, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his residence. He was born on November 27, 1941

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gilda Jean Augustine Frank; and three brothers, Bobby Frank, McCoy Frank, and Roosevelt Frank.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Don Frank of Houston, Texas, Antonio Frank, Sr. of Houston, Texas and Armando Frank of Marksville; two sisters, America Frank of Houston, Texas and Evelyn Frank of Houston, Texas; and three grandchildren, Caleb Frank, Antonio Frank, Jr., and Nathan Frank.