Earl Joseph Gaspard, age 78, of Fifth Ward

Earl Joseph Gaspard

MARKSVILLE - Graveside services for Mr. Earl Joseph Gaspard will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville with Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation for Mr. Earl Joseph Gaspard will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Mr. Gaspard, age 78, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at The Summit in Alexandria. He was born on July 1, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvin and Linster Bordelon Gaspard; his wife, Francis Gaspard; his brothers, Nolan Gaspard and Joe Gaspard; and grandson, Julius Bonnette.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Stanley (Deb) Gaspard of Fifth Ward; one daughter, Belinda (Preston) Stelly; one brother, Carl (Narcelle) Gaspard of Echo; one sister, Brenda (Preston) Smigura of Center Point; seven grandchildren, Chasity, Shane, Robert, Jamie, Ashley, Adrienne, and Cody; and ten great-grandchildren.