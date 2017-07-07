Earl Joseph Gaspard, age 79, of Mansura

Funeral services for Earl Joseph Gaspard of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 11:00am with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and will resume on Saturday morning at 8:00am. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Earl Gaspard, age 79, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Mr. Earl was a retired Police Chief of the City of Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Annie Gaspard; brothers and sisters, Ruby, Alfred, Dewey, Herman, & Mable. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan Gaspard of Mansura; sons, Craig Gaspard (Teri) of Lafayette, Farrell Gaspard (Charmaine) of Pineville, Kerry Gaspard (Tracy) of Baton Rouge, Rene Gaspard (Allison) of Prairieville; his sister, Earline Laborde; and his ten grandchildren & ten great-grandchildren.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.