Earl Lavalais, age 69, of Lawrenceville, Georgia

Earl Lavalais

LONGBRIDGE - Funeral services Earl Lavalais of Lawrenceville, Georgia will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Longbridge with Pastor Vernon Simon officiating. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 beginning at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church.

Earl Lavalais, age 69, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was born on October 19, 1948.