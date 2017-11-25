Earl Paul Johnson, age 89, of Poland

Earl Paul Johnson

BELLEDEAU - Funeral Services for Mr. Earl Paul Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Bro. Keith Lamartiniere Officiating. Burial will be held in Belledeau Baptist Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Sunday, November 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. until the time of services on Monday.

Mr. Johnson, age 89, of Poland Community, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1927.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Johnson; parents, Ledley and Irene Johnson; brothers, Bud and Lanfred Johnson and sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Doris Smith.

Survivors include his two sons, Roy Johnson of Poland, and Dale Johnson of Colfax; two daughters, Kathy Keen of Poland and Faye Johnson of Poland; one sister, Nora Lemoine of Alexandria; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.