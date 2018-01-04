Earl "Puddy" Williams, age 75, of Cottonport

Earl "Puddy" Williams

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Earl “Puddy” Williams will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Saturday, January 6, 2018 beginning at 12 noon. Burial will commence at the Williams Family Cemetery in Cottonport. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Puddy”, age 75, passed away at the Rivière de Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. He was born on April 17, 1942.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Louise Williams, Sr.; and brothers, Pete Jenkins, Robert Jackson, and Lawrence T. Williams.

He is survived by his brothers, James Williams of Cottonport, Clyde Williams of Beaumont, Texas and Joseph Williams, Jr. of Beaumont, Texas; sisters, Ethel Lee Wells of Beaumont, Texas and Inez Jenkins of Port Arthur, Texas; and by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.