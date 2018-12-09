Earline Bordelon 89 Bordelonville

Visitation for Earline L. Bordelon will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, beginning at 8:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Hall in Bordelonville. The funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville with entombment in the St. Peter’s Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Earline Bordelon, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noba Bordelon; her parents, Alcee and Carrie Laborde; sons-in-law, Gene Pastor and Sammy Couvillon; siblings, Donald Laborde, Hubert Laborde, and Josephine Giroir.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Renella Pastor of Bordelonville, Claudette Couvillon of Marksville, and Anita (Will) Clark of Walker; brother, Larry (Linda) Laborde of Norco; grandchildren, Heath Pastor, Heather Scimeca, Jenna Hogan, Cain Couvillon, Caleb Couvillon, Hailey Clark, and Elise Clark; eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Earline was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having boucheries at their home with family and friends. She and her husband loved to go dancing at the VFW. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Charity Hospital in New Orleans during World War II and was a translator for the injured Cajun French soldiers returning from the war. Throughout her 89 years, she enjoyed speaking the Cajun French language to elderly friends and family.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center who provided continuous and loving care during the past five years.

She was a kind and loving person to family and friends and will be missed by those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Earline's memory be directed to St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Michael's Catholic Church, or Institute for Dementia Research Program, Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, 6400 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808.