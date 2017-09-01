Earline Marie Normand, age 89, of Baton Rouge formerly of Simmesport,

Earline Marie Normand

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Earline Marie Normand of Baton Rouge will begin on Monday, September 4, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Entombment will be in the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Earline Marie Normand, resident of Baton Rouge formerly of Simmesport, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the age of 89. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Simmesport. She attended The Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge. She worked there until her retirement in 1982.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Normand and Lula Gremillion Normand; sisters, Nell Goldman, Lela Mae Normand and Kathleen Lartigue.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother-in-law, Travis Lartigue; nieces, Beth (Stacy) Smith and Myra (Wayne) Aupied; great-nephews, Dustin Smith, Corey (Toni) Smith, Brennan Smith and Jacob Aupied; great-great nieces, Evie Smith and Joey Grace Smith; great-great-nephew, Jack Smith; and close family friend, Fran Roberts. She is also survived by many other family members.

She was a loving and sweet woman who adored her family as they adored her. She is now at peace with her Lord & Savior.