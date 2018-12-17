Earline Sayes 98, Alexandria

Funeral services celebrating the life of Earlene B. Sayes will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Father Ricky Gremillion officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Methodist Cemetery, Effie.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Sayes, Jason Tassin, Michael Tassin, Dean Wainwright, Patrick Tassin and Brandon Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rickey Sayes, Charles Shirley and Van Tassin.

Mrs. Sayes, 98, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Friday, December 14, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Mrs. Sayes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady F. Sayes; parents, Abbie and Una Bordelon Beaubouef; son, Grady B. Sayes and brother, Alton Beaubouef.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Mildred Scroggs; daughter-in-law, Shirley Sayes; grandchildren, Rickey Sayes, Jackey Tassin and husband, Van, Debbie Shirley and husband, Charlie and Kenny Sayes and wife, Cindy; great grandchildren, Jason Tassin and wife, Melissa, Dean Wainwright and wife, Heather, Ashley Wainwright, Michael Tassin and wife, LeighAnn, Patrick Tassin and wife, Lauren, Lauren Davis and husband, Brandon and Kathryn Sayes; great, great grandchildren, Madison, Kylee, Ryleigh, Annie, Lillie, Evelyn and Philip and a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manna House, 2655 Lee Street Alexandria, LA 71301.