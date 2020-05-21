Eddie Armand, 70, Bordelonville

Funeral Mass for Eddie John Armand of Bordelonville will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 beginning at 10am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be held at St. Peter Cemetery in Bordelonville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Eddie Armand, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Louise Armand of Bordelonville; sons, Wade Armand of Bordelonville, Albert Ross Armand of Effie, and Johnnie Armand of Bordelonville; his sister, Judy (Mike) Juneau of Denham Springs; his brother, Donald (Carol) Armand of Galliano. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Jonathan Armand, Juliana Armand, Gracie Armand, Beaux Armand, Ethian Armand, Mikayla Armand, Olivia Joy Armand, Randy Armand, Jesse Armand, and Shannen Armand; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Penn “Buddy” Armand, Sr. and Mary Desselle Armand; sister, Mary Armand; brothers, Gerard Armand, Ross Armand, P.J. Armand, Jr., and Bob Bordelon.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 beginning at 10am until 5pm at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Visitation will resume at Saturday morning at 8am until the time of service. Due to the mandates that are in place concerning Covid-19, the church hall will be limited to 62 people at a time. The family requests that visitors please stagger their attendance to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects.