Funeral services for Eddie Earl Andrus, Sr. will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Brother Bob officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Eddie Earl Andrus, Sr., age 61, of Centerpoint, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School and was a retired LA State Trooper with Troop E with twenty-eight years of service. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, wood working and hanging with his buddy "Hank". He was preceded in death by his father, Earl J. Andrus, Jr.; his brother, Guy Andrus; his daughter, Emily Andrus; his paternal grandparents, Agnes and Earl Andrus, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Emma and Ed Upchurch.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Lacombe Andrus of CenterPoint; three daughters, Angela Shields and husband, Jonathan, of Omaha, NE, Lindsay Gremillion and husband, Travis, of Plaucheville and Brooke Vaughn and husband, Skylar, of Lafayette; three sons, Eddie Andrus, Jr. and wife, Abby, of Deville, Luke Bordelon of Newton, TX and Micah Bordelon and wife, Nicole, of Simmesport; his mother, Eddie Louise "Twister" Andrus of Seminary, MS; his two sisters, Terri Ellis and husband, Michael, of Seminary, MS and Winnie Andrus of Jackson, MS; fourteen grandchildren, Madison Bernard, Austin Speer, Ty Lemoine, John Parker Vaughn, Harper Gremillion, Tripp Gremillion, Tristan Bordelon, Eddie Andrus, III "Tre", Monroe Vaughn, Shaw Gremillion, Ellie Bordelon, Vaida Vaughn, Everlie Bordelon and Demi Bordelon and his beloved English bulldog, Hank.