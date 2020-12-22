Eddie Hicks, 84, Pineville

Graveside services for Mrs. Eddie Lee Ikerd Hicks will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville with Reverend Jeff Ingram officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Hicks, age 84, a resident of Pineville, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Community in Center Point on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

She was a cosmetologist for many years and the former manager of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Marksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Maude Trull Hill; her husband, Roy Hicks, brothers, Kenneth Wayne Hill, Garah Eugene Hill; sisters, Dee Blake and Vivian Dolores Santee.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Greg Ikerd (DeNeica) of Mansura, Gary Ikerd (Phyllis) of Marksville, and Glenn Ikerd, (Healey) of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two brothers, Clark Dean Hill and Timothy Dale Hill, both of California; four grandchildren, Dustin Ikerd, Mandy Hawkins, Misty James, Macey Ikerd, one step-grandson, Dedrick Tonsing; and five great grandchildren.