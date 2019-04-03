Eddie J. Jeansonne age 69 of Marksville

Funeral services for Eddie J. Jeansonne of Marksville will begin at 11am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Pastor Eric Descant officiating. Entombment & military honors will be held at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer.

Eddie J. Jeansonne, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at his home in Marksville. Eddie was a loyal New Orleans Saints fan from day one. When others wore brown paper bags on their heads, he stayed true and rooted them on faithfully.

Those left to cherish his memory are his step-daughter, Rachal Luna of Texas; step-sons, Michael Crochet of Houma, Preston Crochet of Thibodeaux, Daniel Crochet of Donaldsonville, Jeremy Crochet of Arkansas; grandson, Tony Rivera of Texas; sisters, Nora Descant of Grand Isle, Ida Gaspard of Marksville, Delanie Ratton of Texas, Marion Bordelon of Hessmer, Victoria Armand of Hessmer; brother, Kenneth Jeansonne of Hessmer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Jeansonne; second wife, Ella Ray Jeansonne; parents, Rufus & Rita Jeansonne; brothers, Errol Jeansonne, Leonard Jeansonne, Patrick Jeansonne, & Wayne Jeansonne.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. A Rosary Prayer service will begin at 6:30pm Thursday evening. Visitation will resume at 8am until 11am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

