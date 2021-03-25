Eddie Shephard, Sr., 65, Marksville

Marksville – Funeral Services for Eddie Earl Shepard, Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Rev. Lawrence Porterie, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Eddie Earl Shepard, Sr., age 65 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 7:34 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Eddie Shepard, Jr. of Marksville, Reneka Shepard (Travis) Williams of Marksville, Charmaine Shepard (Quincy) Snyder of Marksville, siblings, Andrew Shephard of Ft. Worth, TX., Willie See of Houston, TX., Daron (Janie) Shepard of Temple, TX., Kevin (Chanel) Shepard of Mesquite, TX., Michael Shepard of Ft. Worth, TX., William Shepard of Cameron, TX., H.B. Williams, Jr. of Waco, TX., Damatia (William) Johnson of Marlin, TX., Patricia (Larry) Eddington of Hearne, TX., grandchildren, Devondre’ Greenhouse, Lynkeith James, Daylun Shepard, Amari Shepard, Jamon Sampson, Quincy Synder, Jr., Great-grandson, Carsyn King Greenhouse and God-children, Hilman Porterie, Jr. and Amar’e Benjamin.

Mr. Shepard was preceded in death by his daughter, Latonia Shepard, parents, E.J. Johnson and Earnestine Shepard, reared by Dovie Shepard and H.B. Williams, siblings, Johnny See, Eric Shepard, Helen Scott and Jimie Shepard.

The Shepard Family has requested that a visitation be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home. To extend on-line condolences to the Shepard Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.