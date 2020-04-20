Eden James Dupuy, 21 of Lafayette, left this life on April 12th, 2020.

The son of Terence “Terry” Dupuy and Tereson Dupuy, he is survived by his siblings: Sarah Dupuy (25), Bennett Dupuy (18) and Adele Dupuy (13), his grandparents Jeanette and Michael Rougee Sr., his uncles: Michael Rougee Jr., Richard Dupuy, Jr., Scott Couvillon, Claude Mauberet, and Mel Melvin, his aunts: Marcia Melvin, Cheryl Dupuy, Carla Mauberet and Lisa Couvillon, and several cousins and extended family members.

Eden attended elementary school at Epiphany Day School in New Iberia, middle school at Berchman’s Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, and graduated from New Orleans Charter Science & Math High School in 2017. He had aspirations of joining the United States Air Force as a pilot. While living in Marksville,, he worked at Paragon Casino as a valet. He also worked at Beyond a Spectrum where he helped children with Autism Spectrum Disorder through his service.

Eden Dupuy was wise beyond his years. His favorite hobbies were listening to NPR classical radio, playing video games with his siblings, exploring nature, and cooking gumbo and fried chicken with his dad. His greatest joy in life was helping others. If he saw an opportunity where he could be of use, he took it without a second thought. Those who knew Eden as a child recall his joyful smile and curious mind, while those who knew him as a young man will remember his endlessly giving heart.

A private memorial for Eden James Dupuy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Hixson Brothers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to Beyond a Spectrum of Marksville, Louisiana in Eden’s memory by calling (318) 597-5180 or visiting their website, www.beyondaspectrum.org