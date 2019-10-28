Edith Nell Woodson Hayes, age 85, from Effie, LA departed for her heavenly journey on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Visitation celebrating the life of Nell Hayes be held at the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, Monday, October 28 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Jo Ann Cooper and Deacon L.G. Deloach. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29, 10 AM with visitation 9 AM until time of funeral.

Interment will follow at Oak Grove Church Mausoleum, Effie, LA, October 29, 2019.

Nell was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. For many years she traveled with her husband, a United States Air Force veteran for 22 years and loved being married to her high school sweetheart for 61 years. Mom and dad constructed and operated Cal’s Drive-In, Effie, LA, where she cooked for many years. Mom enjoyed being a seamstress for her girls, Girl Scout leader, playing basketball, homemaker, acrylic and oil artist, gardening, and caring for her loved ones. She also was the treasurer for Oak Grove/French Cemeteries.

Nell is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Hayes, Jr., parents Jim and Lillie Woodson, her sister Jean Voorhies, infant brothers, and grandson Matthew Migues.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters Debra Migues and her husband, Mike; Denise Crain, and her husband, Bruce; one son, Kenneth Hayes; Grandchildren Amanda Migues Jackson, and her husband Wallace; Jeremy Richerson and his wife, Laura; and Joshua Richerson and his wife, Cori; Great-grandchildren Taylor, Wallace V, Josiah, Andrew, Elisha, and Grace Jackson; and Levi, Madden, and Case Richerson. She will be missed by her daily “coffee gang” of Trackey and Sherry Deloach and Jack Hayes. And her “Sunday afternoon coffee” with niece Beth Lester and husband Greg. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, neighbors, and friends. Mom loved her community of Effie.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy and Joshua Richerson, Scottie Belgard, Steve Hargis, Adam Marks, and Buster Ryland. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Migues, Bruce Crain, and Greg Lester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove/French Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 113, Effie, La., 71331.