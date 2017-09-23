Edna Murray Sampson, age 100, of Mansura

Edna Murray Sampson

MANSURA - Funeral services for Edna Murray Sampson of Mansura are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Edna Murray Sampson, age 100, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center. She was born on June 14, 1917.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Modella and Louisa Augustine; her first husband, Cilton J. Murray; second husband, Louis Sampson; children, Paul Dalton Murray, Richard Joseph Murray, Rita Mae Jacobs, and Shirley Elizabeth Prier; her brothers and sisters, Lou Anna Benjamin, Claira Sampson, Ruby Francisco, Herman Augustine, Raphael Augustine, and Lonis Augustine.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Louise M. Prier of Mansura and Joseph Patrick Murray of Cottonport; sisters, Eunice Washington of Baltimore, Maryland and Theresa Johnson of Mansura; 31 grandchildren; 116+ great-grandchildren; a host of great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.