Edna Ruth Thiels, age 82, of Cotile

ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services for Edna Ruth Thiels will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 611 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303, with Richard Rougeau officiating. Interment will follow in Hemphill Star Cemetery under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Edna Ruth Thiels, 82, of Cotile, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017, at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Edna Johnson; one brother, Bobby Johnson; and her first husband, Grady Rougeau.

Edna was a kindergarten teacher for 37 years at Burris High School; and a case worker for Easter Seals. Edna was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she served whole heartedly in the primary organization. She did her best in devoting time, talents and efforts to building the kingdom of God.

She is survived by her husband Francis Lee Thiels of Alexandria; her children, John W. (Lynn) Rougeau of Magnolia, Texas, Francis L. Rougeau of Marksville, Jessica Ann Rougeau (Lionel) Jeansonne of Cotile, and Thomas G. (Mary) Rougeau of Belle Chase; two grandchildren, Rene’ Rougeau, and Maisie Rougeau; and one sister, Gloria Ann Toti of Daytona Beach, Florida.