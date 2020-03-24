Edsel Desselle (Lt. Col, retired), age 83, of Woodworth, orig of Bordelonville

Funeral Services for Edsel Desselle of Woodworth will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will be held St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum.

Edsel Desselle (Lt. Col, retired), 83, trustworthy husband and beloved father was called to his eternal resting place on March 22, 2020. He entered this world on June 5, 1936 in Bordelonville, LA, born to Edward and Maude Juneau Desselle.

Graduate of Bordelonville High School, The Louisiana Army National Guard Officers Candidate School (1962), and the Army Command and General Staff College (1977). He was employed as Assistant facility Engineer at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans; Statewide Director of Armory Maintenance; Facility Engineer and Manager at Camp Beauregard, Pineville. Lt. Col Desselle also served the National Guard as a member of the Washington Artillery and as the Company Commander, "C" Company, 225th Engineer Battalion, at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans.

Retiring from the National Guard with 30 years of service, Ed, not one to stay quiet, went on to work at John Ward Hardware on Lee Street and as Managing Director of the Rapides Parish Coliseum. He spent the rest of his life woodworking and enjoying his children and grandchildren

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Beverly Chatelain; son Dr. Rene' Desselle (Deborah) of Mansura; son Bruce Desselle of Baton Rouge: daughter Lisa Futch (Scott) of Pineville; grandsons Joel (Mansura) and Ryan (Baton Rouge).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Maude Desselle.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.