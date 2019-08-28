Edward “E.J.” Jerome Lee, Jr., age 87of Missouri

Memorial Services in Mansura, LA are currently pending. A Memorial Service was held at 11:00am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Concord Fortress of Hope Church 11050 West Longview Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri.

Edward “E.J.” Jerome Lee, Jr., passed away on May 12, 2019, in Kansas City, MO. Born on August 12, 1931 in Mansura, LA. He was the son of the late Edward Jerome and Mary (Sampson) Lee, Sr.

E.J. attended Mansura Public Schools and St. James Boarding School (Alexandria, LA). After school, he followed in his brother Cleo’s path and joined the United States Army. Shortly after completing his term as active duty, he enlisted with the Missouri National Guard. He was a member of the Guard for over 20 years. He was a professionaly trained brick mason and a proud union member. He spent his free time gardening, fishing, playing dominos and being the life of the party. E.J. and his wife Ruth began their life in Kansas City, MO shortly after their union in Marksville, LA. He lived in Kansas City for over 40 years. However, his family ties in Mansura were so strong that he returned to his hometown for nearly 10 years prior to his final return to Kansas City.

He is also preceded in death by his late wife, Wilma (Harris) Lee; and step-son, Dale Reese (Edie); first wife, Ruth (Ravare) Wills; and their two children Edward Jerome Lee, III, and Nina Ward; his second wife, Mary (LaBlance) Lee; his brothers, Cleo “Sunny” Lee, Joseph Lee, James Murray Lee, Sr. (Leola), Ervin Lee and Matthew Lee; and sisters-in-law, Elouise (Matthew) and Mary (Norward).

Edward Lee is survived by his daughters, Mary “Bonnie” Lee of Kansas City, MO, Felicia Lee of Mesa, AZ, Stephanie Thomas of Houston, TX, Angel Lee of Huntsville, AL; and son Roman Lee LeBlanc (June) of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by his two brothers, Norward Lee and Spellman Lee (Jane) of Mansura, LA; and two sisters: Dorothy Oliver (Wilbert) of Chicago, IL and Velma “Vie” Amos (Bobby) of Vandalia, OH., along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.