Edward Mares. Jr.

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Edward Mares, Jr. are pending in New Orleans. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Edward Mares, Jr., age 74, of Moreauville passed away at his home on Friday, October 13, 2017. He was born on January 18, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Vivian Mares, Sr.; and his siblings, Jessie Sapia, Daisy Michel, and Barbara Sapia.

He is survived by his daughters, Dina Mares Bordelon, Robin Mares Hebert, Julie Mares Hebert, and Ada Mares Steg; sister, Mary Sapia; his nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.