Edwin Brown, 80, Marksville

Funeral service for Edwin Doering Brown will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Marksville United Methodist Church in Marksville. Burial will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Cane Ridge Cemetery in Lorman, Mississippi.

Edwin “ Boy” Brown, age 80, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the the Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lafayette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Leslie (Bryan) Revett of Grand Prairie, Denise (Jeffrey) Gremillion of Simmesport, and Norma Halcomb of Brookhaven, MS; son, Robert (Layne) Brown of Plaquemine; sister, Norma (Tommy) Paul; brothers, David (Diane) Brown and Ronnie (Marsha) Brown; grandchildren: Kevin Revett, Michael Revett, Brandy St. Romain, Jessica Derrickson, Jerrica Halcomb, Jacob Brown and Madison Brown. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Margaret Ann Brown; parents, Edwin & Laurie Brown.

