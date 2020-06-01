Edwin "Randy" Wilson, 92, Effie, WWII veteran

Funeral services for Edwin (Randy) Wilson will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville with Reverend Jeremy Shepherd officiating. The family requests visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie.

Mr. Wilson, 92, was born on September 30, 1927. He passed away on May 28, 2020, at Rapides General Hospital.

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Occupation of Japan after World War II, he enjoyed a long career in various aspects of the automobile industry. He also worked tirelessly to educate others about the Korean War in remembrance of his only brother, Louis Roscoe Wilson, who was killed in that conflict.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Allene Dunlap Wilson; infant grandson, Scott Randall Lucas; brother, Louis Roscoe Wilson; and parents, Bessie and Percy Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Wilson Lucas; grandsons, Dustin Daniel Lucas and wife Noelle, and Todd Leighton Lucas; and great-grandsons, Jackson Scott Lucas and Landry Michael Lucas.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Lucas, Todd Lucas, Alan Williams, Pete Blackman, Dexter Evans and Richard Moran.