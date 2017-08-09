Effie Irene Desselle, age 89 of Center Point

Effie Irene Desselle

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Effie Irene Desselle at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Revs. Chad Boone and Tom Jordan officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Desselle, age 89 of Center Point, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Born on July 6, 1928, Mrs. Desselle was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church where she helped with VBS for many years and had taught Sunday School and Training Union for several years. She had retired from Lafargue Elementary School as a lunch room worker. Mrs. Desselle’s hobby was quilting. She quilted over 100 quilts for the public and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hanley Mitchelle Desselle; parents, John and Emma Lapraire Bryant; three sons, Johnny T. Desselle, Jerrell K. Desselle, and Edwin H. Desselle; one daughter, Joyce D. Desselle Constance; and one daughter in law, Jill Stockerman Desselle.

She is survived by her two sons, Nolan (Donna) Desselle of Center Point, Bryan K. (Barabara) Desselle of Alexandria; one sister, Corene Bryant Crooks; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chad Desselle, Cody Desselle, Chance Desselle, Randy Desselle, Kevin Desselle and Alvin Bryant. Honorary pallbearers are Jon Desselle and Gabriel Plummer.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105-9959.