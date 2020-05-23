Effie Jean Green, native of Woodside, graduate of Dunbar High School of Simmesport

Effie Jean Green was born on April 14, 1939 to Edward and Gertrude Payne. She was second of nine children born to their union. At an early age, she was baptized by her grandfather, the late Pastor William M. Lee at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Woodside, Louisiana. Effie was born and raised in Simmesport, Louisiana where she graduated from Dunbar High School.

Effie was united in holy matrimony to Phillip Green in 1958 and from this union three daughters were born. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend. Effie and Phillip moved to Houston, Texas and joined True Light Missionary Baptist Church under the late Pastor E.L. Lott, a devoted servant she served as a Pastors Aide and was currently under the leadership of Pastor Craig S Taylor after Pastor E.L. Lott’s death. Effie served as an active Board member of Widowers Inspiration Network non-profit organization.

Effie Jean Green, who was affectionally known as, “Becky,” departed this life on May 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip Green, two brothers Edward Payne Jr and Amos Payne (Shirley), five sisters Annie Bell Payne, Margaret Nell Parker, Willie Lee Velma White (Samuel), Anita Paynes Wilson and Juanita Paynes, Son- in- law Harvey Janes, Son- in-law Steve Cook, Sister in Law Myrtle Lee Reado and Brother-in-Law Augusta Green.

Effie is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Minter, Sharon Johnson (Johnny) and Winifred Cook of Houston, Texas: Sister Johnnie Keller (Fred) of Hanford, California, three Brother-in-Laws (Gus Green, Joseph Green and Murphy Green), (5) Grandchildren, (2) Great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her lifetime Best Friend: Mary Lowery.