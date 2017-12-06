E.J. Ryan, age 78, of Fifth Ward

E.J. Ryan

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. E. J. Ryan will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Ted Moulard officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 in Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday by Deacon Ted Moulard.

Mr. Ryan, age 78, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2017 at his residence. Born on March 18 1936, he was the owner and operator of Ryan’s Farm Equipment and Sales in Fifth Ward for many years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Ryan; parents, Caldwell and Hattie Dauzat Ryan; step-father, Paul Bernard; brothers, Alton Ryan, Allison Ryan, and Elvert Ryan; sisters, Alloween Ponthier and Oline Laborde.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joanne Guillot of Hessmer; two sons, Timothy Ryan of Brouillette and Michael Ryan of Brouillette; one daughter, Donna Ryan Barrere of Fifth Ward; one brother, Dayton Ryan of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Gertrude Ryan of New Jersey; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.