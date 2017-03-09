Elaine Armand Thevenot, age 73, of Magnolia, Mississippi

Elaine Armand Thevenot

MAGNOLIA, MISSISSIPPI - Elaine Armand Thevenot, 73, of Magnolia, Mississippi, originally from Evergreen, passed away on March 8, 2017. Ms. Thevenot was born October 25, 1943.

Thevenot was the daughter of the late Wilton and Cecelia Armand of Bayou Rouge. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Armand

She is survived by her husband and her childhood sweetheart, Conrad Thevenot; her son Mark (Tesalia) Thevenot; daughter Claire Thevenot (Brian) Bartlett; grandchildren, Jordan Plambeck, Brennan Bartlett, Chynna Bartlett, Abbee Thevenot, Amanda Thevenot, Ashlee Thevenot, and Austin Guarisco; great-grandchildren, Leyton and Mason; sister, Mary Armand Jeansonne; and brother Gregory Armand.

With donating her body to Tulane Medical Center, there will be a private memorial at a later date.