Elaine Barbara Dauzat, age 67, of Alexandria

Funeral services for Elaine Barbara Dauzat of Alexandria will take place at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church of Echo on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 beginning at 10:00am with Fr. Dwight de Jesus officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. Burial will commence at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery of Fifth Ward.

Elaine Barbara Dauzat, age 67, passed away on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at The Summit Nursing Care Center of Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Henrietta Dauzat. She is survived by her siblings, Ellen Dauzat of Alexandria, Pam Dubroc (Mike) of Alexandria, June Rodenback (Steve) of Utah, Brent Dauzat (Dawn) of Moreauville, & Trent Dauzat (Leah) of Lena.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.