Elaine Couvillion Hughes, age 81, of Baton Rouge

Elaine Couvillion Hughes

BATON ROUGE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine Couvillion Hughes of Baton Rouge will be held at 10 a.m on Friday, May 19, 2017 St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogden Ln., Baton Rouge. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, May 19, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogden Ln., Baton Rouge, LA, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial.

Elaine Couvillion Hughes peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, May 14, 2017, at the age of 81. She was a native of Simmesport and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge.

Elaine is preceded by her husband, Richard; son, Keith; granddaughter, Kristi; her parents, Lester and Leah Couvillion; and her sister, Carmen Marionneaux.

She is survived by her son, Kerry (Cyndi) Hughes; daughter, Kim (boyfriend, David) Hughes; grandchildren, Jessi, Niki, Sheri and Laurie; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sister Leah, Janie and Linda; and numerous other family members.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.