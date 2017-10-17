Elaine Gauthier Broussard, 91, native of Cottonport and resident of Baton Rouge

Elaine Gauthier Broussard

BATON ROUGE - A funeral mass for Elaine Gauthier Broussard of Baton Rouge will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. with services conducted by Fr. Cleo Milano. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary at a later date. A reception will be held at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center immediately following the funeral.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. in Baton Rouge.

Elaine Gauthier Broussard, age 91, native of Cottonport and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Elaine attended Sacred Heart College in Grand Coteau; Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, Texas; and earned a degree in Sociology from SLI in Lafayette (now UL-Lafayette). Her professional career included work with the State Public Welfare’s Aid-to-Dependent Children Program; first in Abbeville where she met her husband George, then in Lake Charles, and later in Avoyelles Parish.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas George Broussard; three granddaughters, Shelley Comeaux Vance of Baton Rouge, Dr. Kelly Broussard of Austin, Texas, and Morgan Broussard of Memphis, Tennessee; two grandsons, Seth Thomas Comeaux of Gretna and Thomas Joseph Broussard of Baton Rouge; two great-grandsons, Brodie Vance of Baton Rouge and Oliver Vance of Baton Rouge; and daughter-in-law, Jane B. Broussard; two sisters, Florence DeCuir and Peggy Bordelon; and two brothers Ryan “Sonny” Gauthier and Lester J. Gauthier, Jr.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Broussard Comeaux; son, Roger George Broussard; her parents, Lester J. Gauthier, Sr. and Addie Caillouet Gauthier; a sister, Beverly G. Gauthier; and a brother Frank C. Gauthier.

The family wishes to thank all friends and neighbors, the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge and the staff of A First Name Basis, as well as Mrs. Olivia Sam of the Our Lady of the Lake Volunteer Companion program for the care and compassion shown to Elaine during her illness. We also thank Merline Augustine of Marksville, LA, for the love and devotion shown to Elaine during the many years she sent cards for every occasion and always signed them “Your Second Daughter.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine’s honor to: St. Mary’s Assumption School, Cottonport, LA, 71327; Our Lady of Mercy School, 400 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806; or a favorite charity.