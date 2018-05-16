Elaine Schwartzenburg Edwards, age 89, of Denham Springs

Elaine Schwartzenburg Edwards

BATON ROUGE - A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Charitable donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, the Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.

Elaine Schwartzenburg Edwards, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018. She was born in Marksville on March 8, 1929, the only daughter and middle child of Myrl and Errol Schwartzenburg. An amazing life awaited her. She completed her education in parochial and public schools in Marksville. She met and married her childhood sweetheart and they moved to Crowley where she became a stay-at-home Mom to four children - Anna, Victoria, Stephen and David.

This shy, humble girl from Marksville was thrust into the limelight as her husband advanced from the Crowley City Council to United States Representative to Governor of Louisiana, a limelight she never sought, but accepted with dignity and honor. When Louisiana's senior U.S. Senator Allen Ellender died in 1972, Elaine was appointed to complete his unfulfilled term. Elaine stepped right in, spread her wings, and once presided over the United States Senate for a day.

Elaine was an accomplished seamstress who started her own business and designed and crafted many beautiful creations for clients. Though she served the longest as Louisiana’s First Lady, she remained to the end a humble girl from Marksville--smart, unpretentious, and content with whatever life dealt her. In the end, she would be quick to tell you that her greatest accomplishment and greatest joy by far were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Myrl and Errol Schwartzenburg and her brother Frank Schwartzenburg.

She is survived by her four children Anna Edwards, Victoria Edwards, Stephen Edwards and girlfriend Kristi Godal, and David Edwards and spouse Laura L. Edwards; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ralph Schwartzenburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Elaine was loved by many and will be missed more than words can express. Rest in peace, dear Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend.