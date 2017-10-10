Eldon Batiste, Sr. , age 72, of Mansura

Eldon Batiste, Sr.

MANSURA - Funeral services for Eldon Joseph Batiste, Sr. will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude' Funeral Home in Mansura.

Mr. Batiste, 72, resident of Mansura passed away on October 9, 2017 in Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on December 10, 1944.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Evelyn (Simon) Batiste; sister, Shirley Rava; and brother, Raymond Batiste.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years Eula Mae (Augustine) Batiste of Mansura; daughters, Linda Batiste of Baton Rouge, Helen B. Shepard of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Elton Batiste, Jr of Baton Rouge; sisters, Gloria Andrew of Marksville, Jacqueline Batiste of New Orleans, Juliette Batiste of Marksville; brothers, Russell Batiste of California, Martin Batiste of California, and Bruce Batiste of Germany; and six grandchildren.