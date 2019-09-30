Eline "Neen" Gagnard Redmon age 85 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Eline (Neen, as she was known to her many family and friends), age 85 of Bunkie, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years, Clifton Redmon; her parents, Douglas and Eunice Bordelon Gagnard; her sister, Juliette Redmon; her brother, Steve Gagnard; and her in-laws, Frank and Ozite Redmon.

Following a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, she leaves her survivors, whom she most deeply loved and cared for: her daughters, Marilyn R. Doucet and husband Michael of Lafayette and Elizabeth Ann R. Smith and husband Billy of Bunkie; her brother, Larry Gagnard and wife Judy of Marksville; her grandchildren, Brandy and Blake Brewer, Justin and Logan Doucet, Jeremy and Lauren Smith, and Olivia and Craig Sabottke; and her great-grandchildren, Claire and Garrett Brewer, Carter, Davis, and Finn Smith, and Julia and Smith Sabottke. Precious, wonderful memories of her will live with them long after her passing.

She was a joyful, loving woman whose greatest pleasure was serving her Lord and her friends and family. She and her husband happily participated with 20 of their closest friends in their monthly Supper Club for almost 50 years. She enjoyed being in her yard—watching and feeding the birds, especially her hummingbirds and martins, and caring for her vegetable garden and her roses. She loved to take morning walks around her neighborhood, stopping to visit with everyone she met, all of whom she knew personally and by name. She took great pleasure in going for leisurely car rides with her husband Clifton. Another of her great joys came from bathing the newborn babies as they entered her family fold. She was a fantastic cook, always being asked to bring her famous dirty rice to every event. Helping her friends and family to celebrate and cook for everything from baptisms to wedding receptions to funerals filled her with contentment. She was the mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend, and neighbor that everyone would be blessed to have.

Her devotion to Catholicism and to her church, St. Anthony of Padua in Bunkie, knew no bounds. She served the Legion of Mary as secretary for almost 50 years, holding the weekly meetings at her home for almost every one of those years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, assisted in the weekly nursing home masses, gave Communion to the sick and elderly in their hospital rooms and homes, worked in the Altar Society to keep the altar cloths cleaned and pressed, and served Adoration. In addition, she taught Come, Lord Jesus classes and, for over 30 years, taught 2nd grade catechism, tirelessly preparing hundreds of little children to receive the Sacrament of First Communion.

Her pallbearers will be Blake Brewer, Garrett Brewer, Justin Doucet, Jeremy Smith, Craig Sabottke, and Steve Gagnard, Jr. Her honorary pallbearers will be Michael Doucet; William “Billy” Smith, Jr.; Louis “Junior” Redmon, Jr.; Louis “Buddy” Redmon, III; and Larry Gagnard.

Friends and family may visit on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Following her internment, lunch for her family and friends will be served at the Church of the Little Flower Hall.