Elise Prevost Medrano, native of Mansura

Memorial services for Elise Prevost Medrano will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mansura, LA with burial in church cemetery. Rosary will be held at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, LA.

Elise Prevost Medrano, 78, of New Orleans, LA passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Houston, TX.

Elise was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Hilda and Buvens Prevost Sr. on September 15, 1940. She attended Mansura High, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree from Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette. Upon graduation from college, she married Oscar Leonardo Medrano in Lafayette, LA. She then moved to New Orleans, LA where she taught Home Economics at Capdau Junior High for 20 years. During that time, she earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Loyola University in New Orleans. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed a second career as a realtor with Martha Ann Samuel Realtors in New Orleans, LA.

A native of Mansura, she was preceded in death by husband Oscar Leonardo Medrano; daughter, Anna Maria Medrano; parents, Buvens L. and Hilda A. Prevost; step-mother, Sybil R. Prevot; brothers, Buvens L. Prevot, Jr., William Toups, and Maxie Cortez; and sisters, Bernadette Prevot and Constance P. Zimmer.

Elise is survived by hers sons: Oscar Ricardo “Rico” Medrano, Louis Benjamin Medrano (Terilynn), and Jude Andre Medrano (Trudy); grandchildren: Joshua Medrano (Amanda), Zachary Medrano, Nathaniel Medrano, and Bella Medrano; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Medrano and Natalie Medrano; sisters: Jeanette P. Robideaux of Lafayette, Jacqueline P. Poret of Mansura, and Kathleen P. Layfield of Mansura; and brothers: Mark Prevot of Baton Rouge, and Peter Prevot of Ventress.