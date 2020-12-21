Elise Saucier, 84, Plaucheville

Private services will be held for Elsie Saucier of Plaucheville. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Plaucheville.

Elsie Saucier, age 84, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed dearly.

Elsie possessed a true servant’s heart. She lived a life of devotion to her husband, her children and grandchildren, and her community. She will be remembered for her gentle and reassuring presence, her playful sense of humor, and her strong and unwavering dedication to her Catholic faith. Whether through dedicated prayers, a listening ear, or even a good hot meal, she spent her years fulfilling the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of her family and friends, her heart unselfish and her motives genuine and pure.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Faye Kimball & husband Charles of Cottonport, sons, Jason Saucier, Jr. & wife Sheila of Bunkie, Gregg Saucier & wife Ha of Baton Rouge, and Todd Saucier of Cottonport. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Gregg Saucier, Todd Saucier, Hayden Saucier, Kyle Kimball, Jason Saucier, Jr., & Charles Kimball.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnice & Vivian Ducote; her husband, Jason Saucier, Sr.; and her brother, Gerald Ducote.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.

Her family wishes to extend their thanks to Oak Haven Nursing Home, Bayou Chateau Nursing Home, and All Saints Hospice for their dedicated care.