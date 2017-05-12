Elizabeth “Betty” Pierre Johnson, age 79, of Moreauville

Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Elizabeth “Betty” Pierre Johnson of Moreauville are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Elizabeth “Betty” Pierre Johnson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was born on November 28, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Pierre, Sr. and Octavia Sylvan Pierre; husband, Vincent Vernon Johnson, Sr.; brothers, John (Louise) Pierre, Jr., Murray (Katherine) Pierre, and Richard Pierre; brother-in-laws, Romain (Mary) Johnson, Simon Johnson, Charles Johnson, and Sterling Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Melissa (Reginald) Alexander of Moreauville and Collette (James) Harris of Moreauville; five step-children, Diane (John) Jones of Marksville, Debra Carmouche of Marksville, Vincent Vernon Johnson, Jr. of Mansura, Robert (Patricia) Johnson of Mansura, and Steve Johnson of Mansura; sister, Ivory (Benjamin) Sampson of Houston, Texas; sister-in-laws, Bernice Pierre of Moreauville, Elaine Johnson of Moreauville, and Hattie Blackman of Moreauville; nine grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.