Elizabeth “Liz” Neco Greenhouse of Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth Greenhouse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, LA with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Elizabeth “Liz” Neco Greenhouse was called home on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Saint Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband William Greenhouse, one daughter Cheryl Agnes Greenhouse, one son William Keith Greenhouse (Alice-Faye) all of Marksville, LA; 1 sister Derrell Neco Oliver of Los Angeles, CA.; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 brother-in-law Bernard Greenhouse of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; 1 sister-in-law Priscilla Greenhouse Ravare of Marksville, LA and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Edna McGlory Neco; 3 sisters Lois Sullivan, Audrey Greenhouse, Barbara Jean Neco; 3 brothers Edward Neco, Oswell Neco and Vernal Neco.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and St. Francis Cabrini Cancer Treatment Center, Dr. Elias Mounayar and staff and Dr. Joel Hall and staff. The family would also like to thank all the many family members, friends and loved ones who expressed their love through prayers, food, cards, flowers, calls and messages.

Friends may visit on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 8:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, LA.