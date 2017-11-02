Elizabeth Eileen Morrison, age 57, of Colfax

Elizabeth Eileen Morrison

COLFAX - Memorial services for Mrs. Elizabeth Morrison will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Hudson Creek Baptist Church, Colfax, with Reverend Dick Debusk officiating under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mrs. Morrison, age 57, of Colfax, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 2, 2017 in her residence. Born on March 5, 1960, Elizabeth was employed as the patient coordinator for Fresenius Kidney Care. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Morrison is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eva White; and her sisters, Rhonda Branson and Regina Haun.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her loving husband of 39 years, George Morrison of Colfax; her daughters, Christina Rae (Brian) Morrison of St. Paul Minnesota, and Katie (Brandon) McAdams of Mansura; her son George Kenneth (Natalie) Morrison, Jr. of Ville Platte; her sisters, Michelle (Ruben) Maddox of Colfax, and Melinda Torbio of Houston, Texas; her brothers, William (Carla) White of Colfax, Timothy White of Bentley; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Madalyn, Kaysyn and Kaitlyn.

