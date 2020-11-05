obits_marquee

Elizabeth Graser, 56, Evergreen native

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:33am

Elizabeth Riché Graser, 56 years young, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Opelousas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jacyntha Goudeau Riché and her father, Harvey George Riché.
She is survived by loved ones Ava Claire Juneau, her daughter, from Baton Rouge; her 3 brothers Steve Riché and wife, Julee of Evergreen; Kent Riché and wife, Roxane of Evergreen; and Chris Riché and wife, Becky of Moreauville; and stepmother Marleen Riché from Bayou Rouge.
A memorial service honoring her memory was held at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen, on Tuesday, November 10

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020