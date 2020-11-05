Elizabeth Graser, 56, Evergreen native

Elizabeth Riché Graser, 56 years young, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Opelousas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jacyntha Goudeau Riché and her father, Harvey George Riché.

She is survived by loved ones Ava Claire Juneau, her daughter, from Baton Rouge; her 3 brothers Steve Riché and wife, Julee of Evergreen; Kent Riché and wife, Roxane of Evergreen; and Chris Riché and wife, Becky of Moreauville; and stepmother Marleen Riché from Bayou Rouge.

A memorial service honoring her memory was held at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen, on Tuesday, November 10