Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Hilton Maillet, age 75, of Marksville

Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Hilton Maillet

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth ‘Liz” Ann Hilton Maillet will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Marksville Baptist Church in Marksville with Bro. Jeff Ingram and Bro. Steve Neesly officiating. Burial will be held in the Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at the Marksville Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume at the church on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mrs. Maillet, age 75, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at her residence. Born on December 3, 1942, Mrs. Liz graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches in 1963. From 1964 until 1987, she was a business teacher and librarian at Hessmer High School. In 1987 she began teaching at Marksville High School until her retirement in 2005 after 41 years in the classroom.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Chester Hilton and brother, Sam Hilton.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Nathan E. Maillet of Marksville; one son, Kevin (Kim) Maillet of Marksville; mother, Wanda Hilton of Natchitoches; one grandchild, Julian Maillet of Brusly; two nephews, Steve Hilton of Natchitoches and Shane Hilton of Nebraska; and by step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.