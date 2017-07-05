Elizabeth Noel Dauzat, age 28, of Marksville

Elizabeth Noel Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Elizabeth “Beth” Noel Dauzat on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 12 noon in the Life Point Church in Mansura with Pastor Jacob Crawford officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 4 p.m. until service time on Monday.

Miss. Dauzat, age 28, of Marksville, passed away at her residence in Marksville, La. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017. She was born on December 6, 1988.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerome Dauzat of Marksville and Nathaniel Lee Dauzat of Marksville; one daughter, Nevaeh Sampson of Marksville; four sisters, Rachel Dauzat, Kesihia Guillot, Dawn Smith and Megan Smith; father, Calvin Smith; mother Rose Maricle; step fathers, Simone Maricle and Hixon “Jack” Dauzat; and fiance’, Gabriel Sampson.