Ella Louise Rivet, 86, a native of Avoyelles Parish and a resident of Morganza, LA. She passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. at Pointe Coupee Healthcare. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing and quilting. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters.

Visitation will be at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganza on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky Rivet (Carla) and Kelly Rivet (Kathy); four grandchildren, Candace Bordelon (Justin), Brock Rivet, Reid Rivet and Claire Rivet; two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Weston Bordelon; three step-grandchildren, Corey Cormier (Ellen), Tommie Bennett and Michelle Bennett; three step-great-grandchildren, Conner Cormier, Cohen Cormier and Ellie Corrigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie Rivet, Sister Alena Landry and Odel and Ella Louise Dauzat. Pallbearers will be Brock Rivet, Reid Rivet, Justin Bordelon, Guy Purpera, James Cline and Dale Purpera. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Landry and William Cline.