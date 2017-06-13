Ellen Pernell Jimenez, age 31, of Carlsbad, New Mexico

Ellen Pernell Jimenez

CARLSBAD, NEW MEXICO - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Pernell Jimenez will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, 2017 at San Jose Catholic Church in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Interment will take place in Louisburg, North Carolina. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com

Ellen Pernell Jimenez, age 31, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jimenez was born on August 26, 1985 to John and Martha (Butler) Pernell in Alexandria. She was always maternal, even at a young age all she wanted to be was a mother. She would be the first to help with any new babies in the family. She was so kind. She befriended the kids at school that had no friends, the outcasts, you could say. She made sure they had a friend and would invite every single person to her birthday parties because she didn't want to leave anyone out. She always had your back, even if she didn't agree with your choices she supported the person. She was so fiercely protective of the family. She made sure that if you were family, you knew it. Even 4th, 5th, 6th cousins... she knew you and loved you.

Ellen loved her grandparents so much. Marilyn “Mo” Butler, her maternal grandmother, was her idol and she was the apple of Mo's eye too. She could get away with murder as far as Mo was concerned and it used to drive the rest of the grandkids crazy! Ellen loved Christmas. She was naughty though because she would find out what everyone had wrapped under the tree and would tell us kids every year.

She was your typical southern girl, who loved dancing, and pageants; she won several beauty queen pageants. She also loved her nieces so much. She had so much love to give. Maybe God knew her time with us was to be short, so he had her give out so much love in the time she had.

On December 31, 2007, she sent a simple hello via a Catholic dating website to her future husband, Hector Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and it was love at first byte. They were engaged in March of 2008, and married on January 2, 2010. During their engagement, they went to Niagara Falls and then lived in Mexico for six months where her husband had a short-term assignment for Ford Motor Company. She loved to travel; as soon as they would get back from a trip she would then ask, “where to next?” Always wanting to be close to family, she convinced her fiancé to seek work closer to Louisiana; he found a job at WIPP and they moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico to start their new lives. They had their first son, John Davis in December of 2012; Michael Angelo followed in August of 2014. Her birthday in 2014 was also her due date for Michael and the closing date for the new home they had purchased; luckily, Michael came a few days early and the closing date moved back a day. The twins – Christopher James and Marilyn Claire arrived in July of 2016. She was so delighted to finally have her little girl. Her wish had come true – she had finally completed the family she had always wanted.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Lt. Col. Neely Davis Butler, Jr.; uncle, Neely Davis Butler III; cousin, Neely Davis Butler IV; and paternal grandfather, John Pernell Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Hector Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; four children, John Davis Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Michael Angelo Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and twins Christopher James Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Marilyn Claire Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; and in-laws Rocky and Sylvia Jimenez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; mother, Martha Pernell of Louisiana; father, John Pernell of South Carolina; sister, Charlotte Bachman of Florida; neices, Isabella Bachman of Florida, Elizabeth Bachman of Florida, and Peyton Bachman of Florida; and numerous family across the country as well as a cousin living in Australia.