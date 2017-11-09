Ellen "Sis" Bordelon Wheeler, age 90, of Brouillette

Ellen "Sis" Bordelon Wheeler

BROUILLETTE - Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen “Sis” Bordelon Wheeler will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Entombment will be in St. Genevieve Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Mrs. Wheeler, age 90, of Brouillette, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Born on March 3, 1927, “Sis” as she was lovingly called, was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, honorary member of the Ladies Altar Society and served many in her community. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, adored animals and especially showed great love and affection for all of her grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to Janis Normand Simpson, Colonial Nursing Home and the staff of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennett and Annie Bordelon; husband, Johnny Wheeler; son, Danny Wheeler; and brother, Venix Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Glenn Wheeler of Brouillette, and Rodney (Rev. Jan) Wheeler of Brouillette; one brother, Jim (Gail) Bordelon of Brouillette; five grandchildren, Amie (Carl) Chapman, Jason (Darlene) Wheeler, Josh (Ericka) Wheeler, Lee Ann (Radim) Sumny, Wayne (Nikki) Edminston; and seven great grandchildren, Danielle, Amelia, Brian, Caitlin, Jacob, Luke and Dominik.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Wheeler, Josh Wheeler, Carl Chapman, Gerald George, Adam Dupuy and Dominik Sumny.

At Mrs. Wheeler’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 1-800-822-6344, as she always loved giving to children.