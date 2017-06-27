Ellis Joseph Gros, age 88, of Marksville

Ellis Joseph Gros

MARKSVILLE - Funeral Services for Mr. Ellis Joseph Gros were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial was held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Gros, age 88, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Grace Home in Alexandria. He was born on February 27, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Miller Gros; brother, Louis Gros; parents, Charles and Emilie Gros; and nephew, Reggie Gros.

Survivors include one son, Blake (Melissa) Gros of Marksville; one daughter, Gayle Marler of Marksville; one sister, Margie Vankleeck of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Janet Gros of Marksville; four grandchildren, Josh Ponthieux, Summer Marler Hvasta, April Marler Book, and Keith Gros; and six great grandchildren, Chris Ponthieux, Katelyn Ponthieux, Connor Ponthieux, Aubrey Ponthieux, Benjamin Book and Michael Ellis Hvasta.