Elma Lachney age 97 of Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Elma Lachney of Plaucheville will begin at 12:00pm on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum. Elma Lachney, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home of Dupont.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Lacour of Westwego; brother, Edgar Guilbeau, Jr. of Lakeland; sister, Muriel Guillory of Albita Springs. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Wall; husband, Rouman Lachney; parents, Edgar, Sr. and Denise Lemoine Guilbeau; brothers, Levy Guilbeau and Wilfred Gilbeau; and sister, Maydel Mayeux.



Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 12:00pm on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville.